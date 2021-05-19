Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $974.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post sales of $974.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $922.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $767.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.82. 1,304,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,707. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

