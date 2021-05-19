Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$13.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$7.58 and a one year high of C$13.73.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

