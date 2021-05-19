Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $21.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 728,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,119. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $169,076.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

