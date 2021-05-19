Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON BOXE opened at GBX 1.26 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.25. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

