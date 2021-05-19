Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCNNF. Cowen initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.64.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

