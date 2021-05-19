Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. Trxade Group has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.00.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trxade Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trxade Group by 120.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

