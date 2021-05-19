Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.79.

TWO opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,613,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,496 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 994,768 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

