Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $897,865.81 and $202,201.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00074610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00346032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00190756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.44 or 0.01211207 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

