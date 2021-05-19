Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-$46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.43.

TSN stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.86. 1,065,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

