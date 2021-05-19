U Network Price Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, U Network has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $946,507.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

