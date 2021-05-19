UBP Investment Advisors SA Acquires New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.36. 13,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,746. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.38 and a 52 week high of $192.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.56.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

