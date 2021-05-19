UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys 23,095 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF comprises 2.0% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 717,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period.

Shares of CMDY stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50.

