UBP Investment Advisors SA Invests $660,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. 21,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,791. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

