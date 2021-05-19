UBP Investment Advisors SA Takes $490,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,901,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,433 shares of company stock worth $12,286,187. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.