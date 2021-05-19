UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €15.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DEC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.23 ($23.80).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €23.16 ($27.25) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.33. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

