UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

