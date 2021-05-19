UBS Group Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of ROST opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

