UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Inline Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of PATH opened at $73.26 on Monday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.82.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

