UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.