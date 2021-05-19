UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of PATH opened at $73.26 on Monday. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $83.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

