Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $326.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.39.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 25,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 55,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.