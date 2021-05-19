Ultralife Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,194 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,777% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ultralife by 68.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ultralife by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

