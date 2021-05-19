Unicly Hashmasks Collection One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53,589.00 (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $53,589.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00392643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00230683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.92 or 0.01338755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

