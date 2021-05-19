Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,079 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in W. P. Carey by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $76.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

