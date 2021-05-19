Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,940 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 55.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,184.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

