Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.26. The stock had a trading volume of 52,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,911. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $158.75 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

