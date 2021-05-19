United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.23

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and traded as high as $30.32. United Bancshares shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 834 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $36,675.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,812.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,347 shares of company stock worth $198,168. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in United Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.