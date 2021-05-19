United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Down 6%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price was down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 44,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,113,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 166.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 785,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

