United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Down 6%

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.06. 44,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,113,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 114,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

