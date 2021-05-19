United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,429,874 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CEO John C. Gustavsen acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $32,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 73.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 69,260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 107.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 217.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 360,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

