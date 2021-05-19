Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the stock.

U has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Unity Software by 4,066.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 60,992 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.