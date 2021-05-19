Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells $227,117.82 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,146.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UEC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,671,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 2.22. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.