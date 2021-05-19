Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.35

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $4.96. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 207,135 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

