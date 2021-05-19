Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading Down 0.9%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

About Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

