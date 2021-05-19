US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $216,478.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,773 shares of company stock worth $15,717,707. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

