US Bancorp DE Has $569,000 Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 682.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Integer were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Integer by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Integer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $98.93.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

