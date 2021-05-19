US Bancorp DE Has $613,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

