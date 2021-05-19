US Bancorp DE Has $627,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

