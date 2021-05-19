US Bancorp DE Has $672,000 Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after buying an additional 106,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $333,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -108.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

