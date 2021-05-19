US Bancorp DE Purchases 977 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,207,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $134,735,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $315,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

