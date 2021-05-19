US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

