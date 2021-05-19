USD Coin Market Capitalization Tops $14.37 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion and approximately $4.62 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.22 or 0.07000229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00172211 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 14,380,157,844 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.