Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires 54 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.93 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.07 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.07. The company has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

