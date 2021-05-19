Valley Brook Capital Group Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 325,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $114,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,275 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 5,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $379.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

