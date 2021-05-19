Valley Brook Capital Group Has $110,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,323,000 after buying an additional 1,518,554 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 693.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 789,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60.

