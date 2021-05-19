Valley Brook Capital Group Has $145,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 219.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,376,164 shares of company stock worth $88,969,289. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

