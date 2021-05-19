Valley Brook Capital Group Sells 922 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Valley Brook Capital Group lowered its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FTHI opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.