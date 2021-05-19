Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 422,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,630,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

