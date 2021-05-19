Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. 336,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,691,889. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

