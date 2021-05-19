Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,444,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $164,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,187,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

